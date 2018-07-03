Nicole Kidman plans to take time away from the spotlight this summer to spend time with her family.
The 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' star is looking forward to recharging her batteries over the summer months and spending time with her mom, her husband Keith Urban and her youngest children, Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven.
She told People magazine: ''We're beach people. We love swimming in the ocean. We also love camping, and we may go glamping. For my [older] daughter's birthday in July, we'll get a big blow-up slide and have a pool party.
''My mom's coming from Australia, so I'm going to take her to the theater in New York. Also my sister and I are going to take our little girls on a hiking trip in Tasmania, which is a great place to hike.''
Meanwhile, Nicole - who also has children Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, whom she adopted with her former husband Tom Cruise - recently revealed she's ''passionate'' about spending time with her family.
She said: ''My big passion is just my family; my love. My daughter said to me, 'You and Daddy kiss all the time.' I thought, 'That's such a fantastic thing for your daughter to say to you.' And that's my passion. I know it's a simple answer, but I'm deeply passionate about raising my children and being with my husband.''
The 'Big Little Lies' star also admitted she takes ''nourishment and energy'' from her husband.
She added: ''To have an 11-year anniversary and still be so much in love as a man and a woman, that is my solace. That's where I get so much of my comfort and my nourishment and energy from.''
