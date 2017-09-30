Nicole Kidman penned an emotional letter against domestic abuse and is ''lending her voice'' to women who suffer abuse.
The 50-year-old actress - who played a domestic abuse victim in 'Big Little Lies' - is ''lending her voice'' to women who suffer abuse and urged women to ''support and celebrate each other'' across the world.
Writing in a letter for Porter magazine, she shared: ''My feminist roots have also led me to the UN Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador. It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever.
''More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other. I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion ... Each of us, in ways big or small, will come across challenges, often arising out of the fact that we are women in a still unequal world. It has happened to me; I am sure it has to you. In those moments, I like to think of those who have my back, who lifted me up and encouraged me to believe in myself.''
Meanwhile, Nicole previously revealed she found it emotionally draining filming 'Big Little Lies'.
She said: ''Because we were shooting for so long ... I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in. Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. I mean, not always, but you know, usually. I've been working a long time now. But it was hard.''
