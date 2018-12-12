Nicole Kidman gave her Emmy awards to her young daughters - but 10-year-old Sunday snubbed the statuette because she wants to win one of her own.
Nicole Kidman's daughter wants to win an Emmy award.
The 51-year-old actress scooped two trophies for 'Big Little Lies' - one for her portrayal of Celeste Wright and the other for producing the show - at the 2017 ceremony and offered to give the statuettes to her children Sunday, 10, and seven-year-old Faith.
However, her older daughter declined because she'd rather win one of her own in the future.
Nicole - who has Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban - said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': ''Actually I offered, when I won the Emmy for Big Little Lies, I won one for producing and one for acting, which was an incredible thing to happen.
''I was like, 'OK, I can put one on your shelf, Sunday, and one on your shelf, Faith, and they're yours.'
''Sunday didn't want it.' She said, 'Oh, I want to earn my own.' I'm like, 'You go, girl!' ''
When she picked up her awards, Nicole - who also has adopted adult children Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise - pledged to give the trophies to her youngest children.
She said in her acceptance speech: ''I also am a mother and wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith [Urban], who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it.
''So this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to go, every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this! I got something!''
It was previously revealed the youngsters will have cameos in the upcoming second season of 'Big Little Lies' and they have enchanted the rest of the cast while on set.
Zoe Kravitz previously said: ''Yeah, they're around a lot and I sometimes can't tell when they're actually in a scene or just hanging out.
''But they're so sweet and really really smart. You can tell they were raised by Nicole Kidman.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...