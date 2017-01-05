Little Sunday Rose was recently cast in her school play and Nicole admits her Oscar dreams have been put on hold so she can help her daughter learn her lines.

The actress, who kicked off the year with a prize at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California on Monday night for her role in Lion, tells E! News, "My daughter just got cast in her school play, so that's been the main priority, learning lines with her.

"I was just on the phone with my husband (Keith Urban) and Sunday was in the background going, 'You've got to get off the phone, and help me with my lines, Dad'. He ran lines with me and now he's running lines with his daughter."

Kidman is up for a Best Supporting Actress prize at this weekend's (08Jan17) Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles and she's also among the favourites to land another Oscar nod for her role in Lion.