Nicole Kidman nearly missed the 'Boy Erased' premiere after her car got a flat tyre.

The 51-year-old actress was on the way to the Los Angeles premiere of her latest movie when the car she was in went over a pothole and ended up with a flat tyre.

Explaining what happened, she said: ''I got to this premiere, but I had a flat tyre. We hit a pot hole, but we made it! We drove on the flat tyre for 10 minutes to get here.''

However, there was another snag - as it was actually her husband Keith Urban's car but Nicole hadn't quite told him how she ''wrecked the rim'' of the car.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added: ''I have not told him. I will be telling him. Anyway, I wrecked the rim.''

Earlier this year, Nicole decided to take some time away from the spotlight to recharge her batteries, spending time over the summer months with her mom, her husband Keith and their children, Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven.

Speaking before the summer break, she shared: ''We're beach people. We love swimming in the ocean. We also love camping, and we may go glamping. For my [older] daughter's birthday in July, we'll get a big blow-up slide and have a pool party. My mom's coming from Australia, so I'm going to take her to the theater in New York. Also my sister and I are going to take our little girls on a hiking trip in Tasmania, which is a great place to hike.''