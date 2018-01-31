Nicole Kidman says her ''hidden talent'' is eating bugs including ''extraordinary'' hornworms, ''fruity'' mealworms and ''exquisite'' grasshoppers.
The 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' star has devoured a number of critters including ''extraordinary'' hornworms, ''fruity'' mealworms, ''exquisite'' grasshoppers and crickets, which she likens to a ''hairy nut''.
Speaking about her talent in a video for Vanity Fair magazine, she said: ''Two billion people in the world eat bugs and I'm one of them. I'm telling you, I'd win Survivor.''
Meanwhile, Nicole's husband Keith Urban previously said he doesn't want his wife to be ''tough''.
Nicole shared: ''Well, Keith always says to me, 'You stay raw and sensitive, and I'll buffer things for you', which is a beautiful offering. He is always told, 'You're so tough.' And he says, 'That's not what I want for you, Nicole. You don't need to get a thick skin.'
''I think, for me, it's about having a place that's safe to nurture you, where the tears can be shed. That way I can actually go back open and curious and willing. And at times scarred and a little damaged, but not with a sword like, 'I'm seeking revenge.' Because that just doesn't interest me. I actually never choose films that are about revenge. I choose films, I've realised, about women who somehow find their way through.''
Nicole has always been a ''sensitive'' person and has always spent a lot of time dwelling on her feelings.
She added: ''My mother said I was always an intense child, a very sensitive child. So that probably helped the emotions to be very present. I was just a big thinker. I would evaluate and analyse and feel and cry and discuss and be angry. All of those emotions were very surface for me.''
