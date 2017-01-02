Nicole Kidman says she tries to only makes movies that appeal to her ''artistic spirit''.
Nicole Kidman only makes movies that appeal to her ''artistic spirit''.
While the actress hopes all of her movies will be successful, she insisted she is not motivated by money but by her passion for her projects.
Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, she said: ''''I want the films to make money - if they cost a lot of money, I don't want people to lose - but I've got to keep my artistic spirit, and I've got to approach it not from a strategic business place, because that just makes me feel not good. So I ask other people to take care of that side of it ... but let us make it. It's not a business for me.''
And Nicole took on a supporting role in the movie 'Lion' because it touched her.
She said: ''The message of this film, about unconditional love, is very powerful to me and very important.''
Nicole also praised her David Hare's 1998 London production of 'The Blue Room' for launching a new stage in her career.
She said: ''Stephen Daldry [who directed her in 2002's 'The Hours'] came and saw that, Baz Luhrmann [2001's 'Moulin Rouge'] came and saw that, and out of 'The Blue Room' and all of those characters I played, I suddenly was given these chances.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
While the tone is all wrong, this fantastical version of a momentous year in the...
Grace Kelly is one of the most famous and most beloved Hollywood actresses in the...
A terrific true story is oddly underplayed in this sober, sedate drama about reconciliation and...