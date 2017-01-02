Nicole Kidman only makes movies that appeal to her ''artistic spirit''.

While the actress hopes all of her movies will be successful, she insisted she is not motivated by money but by her passion for her projects.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, she said: ''''I want the films to make money - if they cost a lot of money, I don't want people to lose - but I've got to keep my artistic spirit, and I've got to approach it not from a strategic business place, because that just makes me feel not good. So I ask other people to take care of that side of it ... but let us make it. It's not a business for me.''

And Nicole took on a supporting role in the movie 'Lion' because it touched her.

She said: ''The message of this film, about unconditional love, is very powerful to me and very important.''

Nicole also praised her David Hare's 1998 London production of 'The Blue Room' for launching a new stage in her career.

She said: ''Stephen Daldry [who directed her in 2002's 'The Hours'] came and saw that, Baz Luhrmann [2001's 'Moulin Rouge'] came and saw that, and out of 'The Blue Room' and all of those characters I played, I suddenly was given these chances.''