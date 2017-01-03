The actress, who was feted for her role as real-life adoptive mum Sue Riley in Lion, recalled her last visit to the festival 12 years ago, when her dad was her date.

"I came here 12 years ago with my dad, so it's emotional," she said. "I was newly single (after splitting from husband Tom Cruise) and he (father) came with me as my date. He held my hand as we walked up the red carpet.

"And even though he's not here now a lot of great things have happened in my life in the last 12 years - I met the love of my life and I got married to him and I grew my family with him."

Kidman rang in 2017 onstage with her current husband, country star Keith Urban, in their adopted home town, Nashville, Tennesee.

The actress joined Keith at the city's free New Year's Eve gig for a rendition of David Bowie's Heroes - a song she performed with Ewan MCGregor in movie musical Moulin Rouge!

Nicole recently heaped praise on Urban for helping her cope with the grief following her dad's sudden death in 2014.

Dr. Anthony Kidman was pronounced dead in hospital after suffering a fall while visiting Nicole's sister Antonia in Singapore, and his actress daughter rushed to join her family as they mourned the loss of the clinical psychologist.

Kidman told American TV show CBS Sunday Morning her husband dropped everything to be by her side at a time she really needed him to be strong for her.

"He was about to go onstage, and he walked offstage and he got on a plane..." she recalled. "He literally picked me up and carried me through the next two weeks. And that, to me, that's a marriage, and that's love. And I'm so grateful to have that."