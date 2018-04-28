Nicole Kidman heckled her husband Keith Urban while he was performing during a Spotify event.
The 50-year-old country crooner was left mortified when his wife interrupted him while he was talking about a song called 'Parallel Line' that he was gearing up to play to the audience during a Spotify event recently.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday (27.04.18), Keith explained: ''She regrets it now. We were at this Spotify event, where I was just playing a couple songs acoustic off the record, talking about the album. Somebody was asking about this song called 'Parallel Line' in the audience. Ed Sheeran's one of the writers, he plays on it. And I'm talking about the song, and I'm talking, I'm talking. And from the back of the room, this woman goes, 'Play the song!' I was like, I know that voice anywhere, And of course it's my wife heckling me basically.''
However, the 'Somebody Like You' hitmaker managed to get his own back as he suggested the 50-year-old actress - with whom he has daughters Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven - should join him on stage to perform it.
He explained: ''I said, 'Will you come up and do it with me?' Which I never thought she would do cause she's very frustrated, excruciating for her to do that. But she did. She got up and sang it.''
And now that Nicole has dipped her toe in her husband's side of the creative world, she's keen for him to experience her career as she'd love for him to make a cameo appearance in her show 'Big Little Lies'.
Nicole said during a joint interview: ''He might do a cameo, wouldn't you? ... Never?''
But Keith shot that idea down straight away and replied: ''No!''
