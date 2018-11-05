'Black Panther' scooped the top Hollywood Film prize, and Nicole Kidman, Glenn Close and Hugh Jackman were among those honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday (04.11.18).
The 'Big Little Lies' star was presented with the Career Achievement Honour in recognition of her years in the movie industry, and admitted it was ''incredibly validating'' and gave her the ''opportunity'' to throw her ''support and voice'' behind things she is ''passionate'' about.
However, the 51-year-old star admitted she didn't go into acting just for acclaim or awards.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I've just always wanted to act since I was a little girl. I needed to. And I started it at school, I went to drama school, and I've just continued on the path and it's lead me to the most wonderful places and it's given me so much joy.''
Hugh picked up the Hollywood Actor award for his work on 'The Front Runner', while 'The Wife' star Glenn received the Hollywood Actress prize, and 'Beautiful Boy' star Timothee Chalamet and 'The Favourite' actress Rachel Weisz took home the supporting actor and actress accolades.
Elsewhere at the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, 'Black Panther' scooped the prestigious Hollywood Film Award, and it was also honoured for production design.
'The Hate U Give' star Amandla Stenberg and John David Washington from 'BlacKkKlansman' were recognised in the Hollywood Breakout Performance categories, and the cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' - which included the evening's host, Arkwafina - scooped the Hollywood Breakout Ensemble award.
'First Man' filmmaker Damien Chazelle was honoured with the Hollywood Director award which was handed to him by his 'La La Land' lead actor Ryan Gosling - and the movie also saw Tom Cross win for editing and Justin Hurwitz win for composing.
The 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards winners list:
Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Nicole Kidman
Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Timothée Chalamet, 'Beautiful Boy'
Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Rachel Weisz, 'The Favourite'
Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award: 'Crazy Rich Asians'
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award: Amandla Stenberg, 'The Hate U Give'
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award: John David Washington, 'BlacKkKlansman'
Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award: Felix Van Groeningen, 'Beautiful Boy'
New Hollywood Award: Yalitza Aparicio, 'ROMA'
Hollywood Actress Award: Glenn Close, 'The Wife'
Hollywood Actor Award: Hugh Jackman, 'The Front Runner'
Hollywood Director Award: Damien Chazelle, 'First Man'
Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie, 'Green Book'
Hollywood Ensemble Award: 'Green Book'
Hollywood Documentary Award: 'Believer'
Hollywood Film Award: 'Black Panther'
Hollywood Animation Award: 'Incredibles 2'
Hollywood Cinematography Award: Matthew Libatique, 'A Star Is Born'
Hollywood Film Composer Award: Justin Hurwitz, 'First Man'
Hollywood Editor Award: Tom Cross, 'First Man'
Hollywood Visual Effects Award: Dan Deleeuw, Kelly Port, Russel Earl and Dan Sudick, Avengers: 'Infinity War'
Hollywood Costume Design Award: Sandy Powell, 'The Favourite'
Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award: Jenny Schircore, Sarah Kelly and Hannah Edwards, 'Mary Queen of Scots'
Hollywood Production Design Award: Hannah Beachler, 'Black Panther'
Hollywood Sound Award: Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn and Brandon Proctor, 'A Quiet Place'
