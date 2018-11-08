Nicole Kidman shows her adopted children ''unconditional love'', even though they don't share the same beliefs.

The 51-year-old actress adopted daughter Isabella, 25, and son Connor, 23, whilst she was married to her first husband Tom Cruise in the 90s, and has said that whilst they both now practice Scientology like their father, she still shows them ''tolerance'' and ''love''.

Nicole - who is a Catholic, and stated after her divorce from Tom in 2001 that she didn't want her children to be raised as Scientologists - said: ''They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them.

''And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe - that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here.

''I think that's so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family - I believe it's wrong. So that's our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.''

The 'Big Little Lies' star is now married to Keith Urban, with whom she has two biological daughters - Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven - likes to remain ''very private'' about her family life, but knows she would ''give up her life'' for any of her children in a heartbeat.

Speaking to Australia's WHO magazine, she added: ''I'm very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is.''

Meanwhile, Nicole recently revealed that being married to Hollywood icon Tom - whom she wed in 1990 and divorced in 2001 - gave her a level of protection against sexual harassment during the early stages of her career.

She said: ''Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I'm always reluctant to talk about, because I'm married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful. That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn't power for me - it was protection.

''I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it's almost like I had to grow up.''