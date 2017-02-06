The Moulin Rouge! actress has teamed up with the company to star in their new campaigns, which will include a commercial which is set to air during the Academy Awards in 25 February (17).

Nicole told PeopleStyle their partnership was "the right marriage" because she already used their products before she began working with them and has always been a "believer in having good skin".

In the new campaign, the Australian actress also stressed the importance of investing in anti-aging products, such as one of her personal favourites, the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream.

“I think when you’re really young, there’s cleanser and moisturizer, that’s it,” she said. “For me now, obviously, I’m of course looking to keep my skin as young as it can be. I mean, we all are, I think. So, I’m looking for products that can help that.”

The 49-year-old has been wearing sunscreen with SPF 100 for years to protect her fair skin, calling the practice "a godsend", and she's hoping to raise awareness about sun protection through her new partnership.

“I’ve grown up with an awareness of it. But (I’m) still always trying to teach people about it, as is Neutrogena. What would be so great would be to reduce skin cancer in the world."

Nicole, who follows in the footsteps of Kristen Bell, Hayden Panettiere and Kerry Washington as brand ambassador, is also determined to make her daughters Sunday Rose, eight, and Faith Margaret, six, understand the importance of sun protection.

Her husband is already on board, she says, adding, “He’ll be like, ‘Get that sunscreen on those girls.'"