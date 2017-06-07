Australian star Nicole Kidman won the Best Film Actress gong at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London.
Nicole Kidman was named Best Film Actress at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday (06.07.17).
The Australian star - who was on hand to collect her prize at Berkeley Square Gardens, following her acclaimed performances in 'Big Little Lies' and 'Lion' - took the opportunity to remind actresses that age shouldn't restrict their career ambitions.
During her acceptance speech, the 49-year-old star said: ''I want to tell all the women out there - it is not over at 40. It is not even over at 50.''
Nicole has recently enjoyed a career resurgence and the actress admitted that the award represented an early birthday present, which she will officially celebrate on June 20.
She said: ''I'm going to take this as a birthday present - I'm about to turn 50 in two weeks, and I never thought this would be one of my best years.''
Meanwhile, British pop group Little Mix won the Music Act award, while singer-songwriter Dua Lipa was given the Next Breakthrough gong.
TV host James Corden - who has returned to London for a week-long residency of 'The Late Late Show' - was named the Man Of The Year.
James' award comes shortly after he admitted to feeling like a ''tourist'' on his return to the UK capital from Los Angeles.
Speaking shortly after the recent terrorist attack in London, the 38-year-old star said: ''I've felt like a tourist drinking it all in. It's such a wonderful place to be and we're going to try to celebrate that as much as we can, and provide people with a bit of light and levity throughout everything that has been going on in the news, politically, here right now.''
Glamour Women of the Year Awards winners:
UK TV actress:
Vanessa Kirby
Columnist:
Caitlyn Moran
Trailblazer:
Filmmaker:
Sharon Maguire
W Channel Sportswoman:
Nicola Adams
TV Personality:
Emma Willis
Music Act:
Little Mix
Next Breakthrough:
Dua Lipa
Writer:
Anna Kendrick
Icons:
Bananarama
Designer:
Maria Grazia Chiuri
Man Of The Year:
James Corden
Film Actress:
Nicole Kidman
