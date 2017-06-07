Nicole Kidman was named Best Film Actress at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday (06.07.17).

The Australian star - who was on hand to collect her prize at Berkeley Square Gardens, following her acclaimed performances in 'Big Little Lies' and 'Lion' - took the opportunity to remind actresses that age shouldn't restrict their career ambitions.

During her acceptance speech, the 49-year-old star said: ''I want to tell all the women out there - it is not over at 40. It is not even over at 50.''

Nicole has recently enjoyed a career resurgence and the actress admitted that the award represented an early birthday present, which she will officially celebrate on June 20.

She said: ''I'm going to take this as a birthday present - I'm about to turn 50 in two weeks, and I never thought this would be one of my best years.''

Meanwhile, British pop group Little Mix won the Music Act award, while singer-songwriter Dua Lipa was given the Next Breakthrough gong.

TV host James Corden - who has returned to London for a week-long residency of 'The Late Late Show' - was named the Man Of The Year.

James' award comes shortly after he admitted to feeling like a ''tourist'' on his return to the UK capital from Los Angeles.

Speaking shortly after the recent terrorist attack in London, the 38-year-old star said: ''I've felt like a tourist drinking it all in. It's such a wonderful place to be and we're going to try to celebrate that as much as we can, and provide people with a bit of light and levity throughout everything that has been going on in the news, politically, here right now.''

Glamour Women of the Year Awards winners:

UK TV actress:

Vanessa Kirby

Columnist:

Caitlyn Moran

Trailblazer:

Jennifer Hudson

Filmmaker:

Sharon Maguire

W Channel Sportswoman:

Nicola Adams

TV Personality:

Emma Willis

Music Act:

Little Mix

Next Breakthrough:

Dua Lipa

Writer:

Anna Kendrick

Icons:

Bananarama

Designer:

Maria Grazia Chiuri

Man Of The Year:

James Corden

Film Actress:

Nicole Kidman