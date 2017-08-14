Nicole Kidman's family are her biggest ''passion''.

The 50-year-old actress has daughters Sunday, nine, and Faith, six, with her musician husband Keith Urban - and the Hollywood star says they are the most important component in her life.

Nicole shared: ''My big passion is just my family; my love.

''My daughter said to me, 'You and Daddy kiss all the time.' I thought, 'That's such a fantastic thing for your daughter to say to you.' And that's my passion.

''I know it's a simple answer, but I'm deeply passionate about raising my children and being with my husband.''

Nicole and Keith recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, and the award-winning actress revealed she still takes ''nourishment and energy'' from her husband.

The actress told TV WEEK: ''To have an 11-year anniversary and still be so much in love as a man and a woman, that is my solace.

''That's where I get so much of my comfort and my nourishment and energy from.''

Nicole also celebrated turning 50 in June and she insisted she's no intention of hiding her age.

In fact, the Australian beauty - who was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001 - said she's loving life at the moment.

She explained: ''I feel glad to be able to say I'm 50. It's not something I try to hide.''

Meanwhile, Nicole recently revealed she would relish the chance to use her real-life accent in more of her on-screen roles.

Speaking about her upcoming appearances, Nicole explained: ''In my next film ['The Upside'] I got to use my own accent again, something I want to do more of.

''I said, 'I think she'd be better as an Australian' and Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston looked at me weirdly, as the role was written as an American, but [producer] Harvey Weinstein said, 'Yep, she's Australian.'''