Nicole Kidman has labelled her children ''gypsies''.

The 49-year-old actress is only able to balance her work life with being a mum by bringing her and husband Keith Urban's daughters, Sunday Rose, eight, and Faith, six, everywhere she has to go for work.

Asked how she juggles being a mother with her hectic schedule, Nicole - who also has grown-up adopted children Isabella, 24, and Connor, 21 with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise - told the Metro newspaper: ''I commute or travel with the kids.

''They're gypsies. Luckily, my husband is a musician and that's what he knows.

''He's not an office-job man.

''He really is the guy who can go, 'Hey, we're going to Antarctica tomorrow', and he'd pack his bags.

''He live out of hotels and buses getting his career going for years. Our children have those gypsy hearts.''

The 'Lion' star recently admitted she doesn't think her family would be able to survive without her because she's what holds them together.

But, equally, Nicole wouldn't be able to cope if she didn't have the country crooner supporting her.

She previously said: ''Keith is the rock but I'm very much the glue. I mean, I hate to say it, but yeah, you're the heartbeat of the family. Keith says it. The girls say it. They just like when I'm at home.

''There's just that female energy in the house, which is powerful. And I'd love to say that Keith could create it in the same way but I don't think that he does. The girls don't say that he does.

''It's all about the details, right? Which I remember from my own mum and dad. My dad would forget to cut out sandwiches in the middle - just little things, but when you've little it all count, right?''