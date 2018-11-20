Nicole Kidman doesn't think she would have necessarily pursued her passion for acting if she didn't move to Hollywood and fall in love and marry actor Tom Cruise.
Nicole Kidman moved to Hollywood because she ''fell in love''.
The 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' star doesn't think she would have necessarily pursued her passion for acting if she didn't fall in love and marry actor Tom Cruise.
She said: ''I moved here [to Los Angeles] because I fell in love and got married. I always make choices for love, and everything kind of had to fall in place around that.''
And the 51-year-old actress thinks there wasn't ''a lot of interest'' in her relationship back then compared to how it is now with her husband Keith Urban, but thinks that is down to social media.
She added to Variety magazine: ''If I look back, it actually didn't seem like a lot of interest. We didn't have social media then. We didn't have paparazzi like now. You had definite control of it.''
Meanwhile, Nicole previously claimed being married to Tom gave her ''respect'' in the movie industry.
She said: ''I don't know why the culture is set up like that and we aren't just protected anyway, but it's interesting that the power of another man gives you respect.''
The 'Big Little Lies' star recently said she was ''reluctant to talk about'' her marriage to the 'Mission: Impossible' star because it feels ''disrespectful'' now she's married to Keith, but she did admit Tom's status helped to protect her whilst she was a young star in Hollywood.
She said at the time: ''Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I'm always reluctant to talk about, because I'm married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful. That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn't power for me - it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it's almost like I had to grow up.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...