Nicole Kidman moved to Hollywood because she ''fell in love''.

The 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' star doesn't think she would have necessarily pursued her passion for acting if she didn't fall in love and marry actor Tom Cruise.

She said: ''I moved here [to Los Angeles] because I fell in love and got married. I always make choices for love, and everything kind of had to fall in place around that.''

And the 51-year-old actress thinks there wasn't ''a lot of interest'' in her relationship back then compared to how it is now with her husband Keith Urban, but thinks that is down to social media.

She added to Variety magazine: ''If I look back, it actually didn't seem like a lot of interest. We didn't have social media then. We didn't have paparazzi like now. You had definite control of it.''

Meanwhile, Nicole previously claimed being married to Tom gave her ''respect'' in the movie industry.

She said: ''I don't know why the culture is set up like that and we aren't just protected anyway, but it's interesting that the power of another man gives you respect.''

The 'Big Little Lies' star recently said she was ''reluctant to talk about'' her marriage to the 'Mission: Impossible' star because it feels ''disrespectful'' now she's married to Keith, but she did admit Tom's status helped to protect her whilst she was a young star in Hollywood.

She said at the time: ''Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I'm always reluctant to talk about, because I'm married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful. That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn't power for me - it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it's almost like I had to grow up.''