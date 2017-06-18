Nicole Kidman has admitted she feels so differently about life since becoming a mother.
Nicole Kidman says motherhood has given her a ''reason to live''.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress - who has adopted kids Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, nine, and six-year-old Faith with spouse Keith Urban - is so devoted to her family she would ''die'' for them but she wants to be around for as long as possible to ''guide'' them throughout their lives.
Asked how motherhood has changed her, she said: ''I've been doing it for so long, and it's given me patience, a reason to live at times, and a reason to get up in the morning. So from the deepest part of who I am, it has given me purpose and the desire to stay around to see them into their adult lives, to protect them and to guide them. It's proven to me that there is unconditional love, it's shown me my resilience and given me the deepest sense of what it is to take care of another human being. To be willing to die for that other human being.''
Despite her and Keith's fame, Nicole insists their family life is incredibly ''normal''.
She said: ''It's as normal as can be, simple and loving. I have a very close relationship with my mum and my sister, and then an incredibly tight family.
''It's just normal. We go on the tour bus, we travel around, we have dinner together pretty much every night.
''I married my best friend and we get to raise these little girls - that is a gift and I will never take it for granted.''
The 48-year-old star formed a strong friendship with her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, and though filming has long since finished, they are still in regular contact via a text group.
She told Glamour magazine: ''We chat about being tired, love, balance, health, parents, mothers, kids, boyfriends, husbands, out pasts, and we help each other with advice, financial and emotional.
''One of the biggest things is saying, 'How much do you pay for this?' and 'What would you do in this situation?' We are very open.
''We have all been through a lot, even Shai and Zoe.''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says the headline acts, which this year include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead, help the iconic festival to...
John McBurney is a Union soldier who is found injured in the grounds of a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
While the tone is all wrong, this fantastical version of a momentous year in the...