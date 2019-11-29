Nicole Kidman has described motherhood as a ''journey'', as she says there's no ''right and wrong'' way to parent her brood.
Nicole Kidman has described motherhood as a ''journey''.
The 52-year-old actress adopted Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with ex Tom Cruise, and has daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, eight, with her husband Keith Urban, and has said motherhood has been a learning experience, as she's come to realise there's no ''right and wrong'' way to parent her brood.
She said: ''Yeah ... I think it's [motherhood] just a journey. And the first thing is there's no right and wrong. There's just different children.''
Nicole always remembers the advice her grandmother gave her, and says the most important thing when it comes to parenting is having enough ''love'' in the house.
She added: I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said to me, 'Every child is given some adversity. Where you're born. What you're up against. Your parents get divorced.'
''There's always going to be problems. And the greatest thing is that the love is enough. I always try to think that. The love is enough.''
The 'Boy Erased' star lost her own father Dr. Anthony Kidman in 2014, and has admitted that although she was ''beyond shattered'' by the passing, she had to ''rally'' together for the sake of her kids.
Nicole explained: ''My three-year-old said, 'But you're not going to be sad like this tomorrow, are you?' That's when you realise, you know, you have to be OK.
''Because they need to know that they're safe, that their mother isn't going to fall apart. Inside? I was beyond shattered. But I had to rally.''
And although losing her father was tough, Nicole says experiencing that grief has inspired her to do more with her own life.
The 'Destroyer' actress told Tatler magazine: ''I jumped in to life. Let's go on a plane. Let's try things. Let's go for it. Because who knows, right? I was never going to do theatre again. I didn't think my heart could handle the adrenaline and the fear.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...