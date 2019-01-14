Nicole Kidman was ''mortified'' when she realised she'd snubbed Rami Malek at the Golden Globe Awards but they have been ''laughing'' about the incident ever since.
Nicole Kidman was ''mortified'' when she realised she'd snubbed Rami Malek at the Golden Globe Awards.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress had presented 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with the Best Picture gong at last weekend's ceremony, and a clip later went viral which showed the 37-year-old actor repeatedly fail to get her attention when he got on the stage and she's admitted she ''did not feel'' or hear him approach.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (13.01.19): ''We're really good friends. I just did not feel his hand on my back so I was mortified.
''I love that man. He's so gentle and softly spoken. He's a darling.''
But despite the apparent awkwardness, the two stars were ''laughing'' about the incident just days later.
Nicole said: ''He sent me an email. I sent him an email... we were laughing, actually. We were both in a bit of a daze.''
Also on the red carpet, Rami insisted he hadn't lost his love for Nicole as a result of the snub.
He said: ''Nicole's the best and we've been having a laugh about it together, she's another one I've admired for so many years.''
The 51-year-old actress came face-to-face with the 'Mr. Robot' star on the red carpet, and they were caught on camera hugging and chatting before posing for photos together.
Rami previously admitted he found the publicity surrounding the snub ''ridiculous''.
He said: ''She's been a friend for a long time, and that's why the whole thing I find absolutely ridiculous and hilarious. But I'm having a laugh about it all.
''I got up there, and I was in such a daze I don't even know how I put together a collection of words that sounded coherent.
''So the fact that I knew Nicole [was there], I was like, 'Oh, here's a bit of safety.' And then she just didn't see me. It was as simple as that.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...