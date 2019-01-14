Nicole Kidman was ''mortified'' when she realised she'd snubbed Rami Malek at the Golden Globe Awards.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress had presented 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with the Best Picture gong at last weekend's ceremony, and a clip later went viral which showed the 37-year-old actor repeatedly fail to get her attention when he got on the stage and she's admitted she ''did not feel'' or hear him approach.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (13.01.19): ''We're really good friends. I just did not feel his hand on my back so I was mortified.

''I love that man. He's so gentle and softly spoken. He's a darling.''

But despite the apparent awkwardness, the two stars were ''laughing'' about the incident just days later.

Nicole said: ''He sent me an email. I sent him an email... we were laughing, actually. We were both in a bit of a daze.''

Also on the red carpet, Rami insisted he hadn't lost his love for Nicole as a result of the snub.

He said: ''Nicole's the best and we've been having a laugh about it together, she's another one I've admired for so many years.''

The 51-year-old actress came face-to-face with the 'Mr. Robot' star on the red carpet, and they were caught on camera hugging and chatting before posing for photos together.

Rami previously admitted he found the publicity surrounding the snub ''ridiculous''.

He said: ''She's been a friend for a long time, and that's why the whole thing I find absolutely ridiculous and hilarious. But I'm having a laugh about it all.

''I got up there, and I was in such a daze I don't even know how I put together a collection of words that sounded coherent.

''So the fact that I knew Nicole [was there], I was like, 'Oh, here's a bit of safety.' And then she just didn't see me. It was as simple as that.''