'Bombshell' actress Nicole Kidman has revealed her 'Big Little Lies' co-star Meryl Streep convinced her to play Gretchen Carson in the upcoming big screen drama.
Nicole Kidman reveals Meryl Streep convinced her to take her 'Bombshell' role.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress revealed she spoke to her co-star about the possibility of playing Gretchen Carson in the upcoming drama about female Fox News employees and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''I remember Meryl Streep saying to me, when I said, 'Oh, should I play Gretchen Carlson? She was like, 'Yes, you should.' So when Meryl says, 'Yes, you should,' you do what she says.''
The highly anticipated movie also stars Margot Robbie will play Kayla Pospisil, while Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly - and Kidman was stunned by the latter's remarkable transformation for the role.
She added: ''For Margot, Charlize and I, we wanted to be part of a movement, and that film is part of a movement.
''I walked on the set with Charlize and I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' I was like, shocked. And that was in person, up close. I couldn't believe it was her.''
Meanwhile, the 52-year-old star was honoured for her acting work at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday (03.09.19), and she hopes her own career choices can inspire other women.
She explained: ''A lot of the things that I do are not massive commercial successes, so being recognized allows, I think, parts to be carved for other actresses.
''I always want to say that to actors and actresses - there's so many possibilities. You just have to be ready and... willing and believe in yourself.''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...