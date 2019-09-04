Nicole Kidman reveals Meryl Streep convinced her to take her 'Bombshell' role.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress revealed she spoke to her co-star about the possibility of playing Gretchen Carson in the upcoming drama about female Fox News employees and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''I remember Meryl Streep saying to me, when I said, 'Oh, should I play Gretchen Carlson? She was like, 'Yes, you should.' So when Meryl says, 'Yes, you should,' you do what she says.''

The highly anticipated movie also stars Margot Robbie will play Kayla Pospisil, while Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly - and Kidman was stunned by the latter's remarkable transformation for the role.

She added: ''For Margot, Charlize and I, we wanted to be part of a movement, and that film is part of a movement.

''I walked on the set with Charlize and I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' I was like, shocked. And that was in person, up close. I couldn't believe it was her.''

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old star was honoured for her acting work at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday (03.09.19), and she hopes her own career choices can inspire other women.

She explained: ''A lot of the things that I do are not massive commercial successes, so being recognized allows, I think, parts to be carved for other actresses.

''I always want to say that to actors and actresses - there's so many possibilities. You just have to be ready and... willing and believe in yourself.''