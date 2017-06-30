Nicole Kidman wasn't getting the acting roles she wanted so she ''made opportunities'' for herself by making 'Big Little Lies'.
Nicole Kidman wasn't getting the roles she wanted so she ''made opportunities'' for herself.
The 'Lion' star joined together with Reese Witherspoon to make 'Big Little Lies' so they could ''build'' an opportunity for themselves in the industry.
She told W magazine: ''That was the great thing about reading something like Big Little Lies and going, 'We can get this made.' And I have to say for [Reese Witherspoon] and I to have taken that from nothing and all the way to here, we both said, 'We weren't getting the opportunities of great roles.' I mean, sometimes every now and then, but I think now, particularly for women, we're in a position where if it's not happening, you've got to make it happen for you.
''You've got to make opportunities for yourself and your friends. And that's pretty much what Big Little Lies was. It was building opportunities for ourselves and our friends, and it just happened to become what it became, but that was because there was an enormous amount of passion behind it as well and optimism, actually.''
Meanwhile, Nicole previously revealed she approaches her acting career like she's 21-years-old again.
She said recently: ''I'm at that place in my life where I try to act as though I'm 21 and starting my career.
''At this stage in my life, I'm trying to stay bold and open and try things and support filmmakers that I believe in.''
And the blonde beauty has turned down work in the past for the sake of her family.
She shared: ''My time is precious, I think once you reach a certain age the time becomes incredibly important - you're like [gasp]. I'm raising a six and an eight year old who are in school so there's only a certain amount of time I can work because of their school year.
''That means I pass on things a lot ... because ultimately - and this is just me - my family life is the most important thing to me so I'm not going to jeopardise that in any way shape or form.''
After the spin-off Han Solo movie was hit by the loss of its directors earlier this week, LucasFilm and Disney have acted quickly to fill the gap...
John McBurney is a Union soldier who is found injured in the grounds of a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
While the tone is all wrong, this fantastical version of a momentous year in the...