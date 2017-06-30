Nicole Kidman wasn't getting the roles she wanted so she ''made opportunities'' for herself.

The 'Lion' star joined together with Reese Witherspoon to make 'Big Little Lies' so they could ''build'' an opportunity for themselves in the industry.

She told W magazine: ''That was the great thing about reading something like Big Little Lies and going, 'We can get this made.' And I have to say for [Reese Witherspoon] and I to have taken that from nothing and all the way to here, we both said, 'We weren't getting the opportunities of great roles.' I mean, sometimes every now and then, but I think now, particularly for women, we're in a position where if it's not happening, you've got to make it happen for you.

''You've got to make opportunities for yourself and your friends. And that's pretty much what Big Little Lies was. It was building opportunities for ourselves and our friends, and it just happened to become what it became, but that was because there was an enormous amount of passion behind it as well and optimism, actually.''

Meanwhile, Nicole previously revealed she approaches her acting career like she's 21-years-old again.

She said recently: ''I'm at that place in my life where I try to act as though I'm 21 and starting my career.

''At this stage in my life, I'm trying to stay bold and open and try things and support filmmakers that I believe in.''

And the blonde beauty has turned down work in the past for the sake of her family.

She shared: ''My time is precious, I think once you reach a certain age the time becomes incredibly important - you're like [gasp]. I'm raising a six and an eight year old who are in school so there's only a certain amount of time I can work because of their school year.

''That means I pass on things a lot ... because ultimately - and this is just me - my family life is the most important thing to me so I'm not going to jeopardise that in any way shape or form.''