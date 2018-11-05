Nicole Kidman's mother shaped her own parenting style.

The 51-year-old star - who has daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and seven-year-old old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban - admitted her mum Janelle Ann Kidman inspired her to be a role model for her own kids.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I grew up with a very opinionated strong mother who was very educated and who wanted her girls to have opportunities.

''I suppose that the great thing is being able to create other opportunities for other women and for the next generation.''

Nicole - who also has 25-year-old daughter Isabella and 23-year-old son Conner, whom she adopted with former husband Tom Cruise - added that being a parent has changed how she views her own legacy.

She explained: ''I think everything is motivated by wanting to take care of your children and carve a path for them and leave them with a sense of morality, dignity and accountability.''

The 'Big Little Lies' actress recently admitted she has been ''giving up things'' she wants for the benefit of her family.

She said: ''The thing you really have to learn when you have children and a career - and particularly when you're an older mother - is the preciousness of time; and therefore trying to balance everything and be willing to say no to things. I want to be a good wife and a good mother, so that requires giving up things I want sometimes.''

The actress admitted she takes ''nourishment and energy'' from Keith.

She added: ''To have an 11-year anniversary and still be so much in love as a man and a woman, that is my solace. That's where I get so much of my comfort and my nourishment and energy from.''