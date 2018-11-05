Nicole Kidman's mother shaped her own parenting style, and the 51-year-old actress has revealed she learned a lot from Janelle Ann Kidman.
Nicole Kidman's mother shaped her own parenting style.
The 51-year-old star - who has daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and seven-year-old old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban - admitted her mum Janelle Ann Kidman inspired her to be a role model for her own kids.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I grew up with a very opinionated strong mother who was very educated and who wanted her girls to have opportunities.
''I suppose that the great thing is being able to create other opportunities for other women and for the next generation.''
Nicole - who also has 25-year-old daughter Isabella and 23-year-old son Conner, whom she adopted with former husband Tom Cruise - added that being a parent has changed how she views her own legacy.
She explained: ''I think everything is motivated by wanting to take care of your children and carve a path for them and leave them with a sense of morality, dignity and accountability.''
The 'Big Little Lies' actress recently admitted she has been ''giving up things'' she wants for the benefit of her family.
She said: ''The thing you really have to learn when you have children and a career - and particularly when you're an older mother - is the preciousness of time; and therefore trying to balance everything and be willing to say no to things. I want to be a good wife and a good mother, so that requires giving up things I want sometimes.''
The actress admitted she takes ''nourishment and energy'' from Keith.
She added: ''To have an 11-year anniversary and still be so much in love as a man and a woman, that is my solace. That's where I get so much of my comfort and my nourishment and energy from.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...