Nicole Kidman doesn't think she will be starring alongside her husband Keith Urban in 'Big Little Lies' anytime soon because it wouldn't ''interest him''.
Nicole Kidman doesn't think her husband Keith Urban would want to act alongside her.
The 50-year-old actress won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (21.01.18) for her role in 'Big Little Lies', but doesn't expect her significant other to land a part in the series anytime soon.
She said: ''Any chance I can, I will acknowledge what he does because he really is so kind, and I don't think that having a cameo on one of my projects would interest him, to be honest.
''I sleep with him. He's my biggest supporter. I'm so fortunate to have such an incredible partner in life.''
Despite winning the prestigious prize, Nicole - who has daughters Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven, with her spouse, and Isabella, 25, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - didn't have any big celebrations planned because she wasn't feeling well.
She admitted: ''I feel a little ragged right now and I'm going home to put on my jammies and get into bed.
''[Keith told me] 'Baby, you have to go home and get into bed now.'
''We've got our little girls waiting at home, so ... I've gotta get back into bed in a minute.''
Nicole referenced her illness as she accepted her award, admitting feeling under the weather and working on a tough new project, 'Destroyer' - in which she plays an undercover detective - had left her emotional.
She said in her speech: ''Yikes! I'm crying.
''I'm incredibly nervous, because this is reality colliding with fantasy right now. I was working till 1am, which is a fantastic blessing, but I have the flu and I'm playing a pretty out-there, raw character right now, so I've had a little trouble shedding it.''
