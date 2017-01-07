Nicole Kidman says her husband is the ''most beautiful man she's ever met''.

The 49-year-old actress gushed about Keith Urban as she collected the Best Supporting Actress award at the 6th AACTA International Awards in Hollywood on Friday (06.01.17).

In her acceptance speech, she said: ''To the most beautiful man I've ever met, Keith Lionel Urban. He's got a gypsy heart, and travels the world where I go. 'We're going to Tasmania to make a film!' And he's like, 'OK ... '''

Meanwhile, Nicole previously opened up about her relationship with Keith - with whom she shares daughters Sunday, eight, and Faith, six - and admitted she gets ''anxious'' when he doesn't answer his phone.

Asked what her pet peeve is, she shared: ''When people say they will do something and they don't. And I know it's terribly demanding, but I don't like it when my husband doesn't answer his phone. I have to keep calling and calling, and I get anxious. Does that make me high-maintenance?''

The couple have shared a lot of lovely memories together but one of the best ones for Nicole - who also has Isabella, 24, and Connor, 21, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - was when they celebrated her 40th birthday together.

She said: ''When I turned 40, my husband, Keith, drove me up to the top of this small hill in Australia and sat me down. He had put together this huge fireworks display. It was just for the two of us! It was sexy.''

And Nicole still remembers the couple's first kiss, admitting it was a bit of a ''weird'' experience because it happened whilst they were watching horror movie 'The Shining'.

She recalled: ''This is crazy: We were playing hooky from school. I had my first kiss while watching 'The Shining'. Is that not weird? And we did a few things other than kiss too! I didn't see a lot of the movie.''