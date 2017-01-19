Nicole Kidman wants to maintain a "simple" relationship with the two children she adopted with Tom Cruise.
Nicole, 49, adopted her daughter Isabella, 24, and son Connor, 22, during her marriage to Tom, 54.
The couple's 11 year marriage ended in 2001, and since then The Hours actress has reportedly had a rocky relationship with the pair due to their adherence to the teachings of the Church of Scientology, the purported religious movement which counts the Mission: Impossible star as one of its most prominent advocates.
In a chat with BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour programme she told host Jenni Murray that she would always love her children and wanted a simple relationship with them.
"I don't discuss any of my children in terms of their privacy because it's their privacy," she said. "All I say is there's unconditional love and it's that simple and I try to keep things simple."
Scientologists, who follow the teachings of science-fiction author L. Ron Hubbard, are encouraged to cut off contact with so-called "Suppressive Persons", those the church's leaders deem to have anti-social personalities.
Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini has alleged Nicole has been deemed a "Suppressive Person", an allegation which is denied by church representatives.
The actress was happier discussing her two little girls with husband Keith Urban, 49, and said, "I have two little alpha (females), two little leaders, put it that way."
She has previously revealed that Sunday Rose, eight, and Faith Margaret, six, insist she is well dressed when she picks them up from school after having seen her glammed up on the red carpet.
In her new movie Lion she stars as Sue Brierley, an Australian mother who adopts a child from India who later seeks out his birth parents, and the star believes her status as a biological and adoptive mother gives her a special insight.
"There's been many different ways in which I've been in that maternal role," she said, adding, "I can only speak for myself but once the bond (with the child) is formed, the bond is formed."
