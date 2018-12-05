Australian actress Nicole Kidman has urged moviegoers to throw their support behind lower-budget productions.
Nicole Kidman has urged moviegoers to throw their support behind lower-budget productions.
The Academy Award-winning actress recognises that the movie business is facing increased competition from the TV industry, and Nicole has therefore stressed the importance of looking beyond the blockbuster productions.
The Australian actress - who stars in the Joel Edgerton-directed drama 'Boy Erased' - said: ''These films are hard right now. They're hard to get audiences for. They're hard to get made.''
Nicole explained that a production like 'Boy Erased' needs more support from moviegoers than another of her new films, the superhero film 'Aquaman'.
She told Australia's ABC: ''You know, I'm also in 'Aquaman'. That is not hard to get made. It's a whole different thing and it's nice to be fun.
''But this is where you go 'please go and see these movies' because otherwise we won't have the chance to make them anymore.''
Meanwhile, 'Aquaman' director James Wan recently hailed Nicole's attitude during the shoot for the new movie.
The filmmaker admitted Nicole, 51, was forced to endure some particularly punishing times on set, likening one scene to ''being pelted with rocks''.
Recalling his experience of working with the award-winning actress, James shared: ''Nicole was a trooper, because really, we were pummelling her with this massive water tank that shoots rainstorms, just coming down on her. When you get hit with those, it's like being pelted with rocks.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...