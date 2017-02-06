Nicole Kidman is the new global brand ambassador for Neutrogena, and the star has described her collaboration with the brand as the ''right marriage''.
The 49-year-old actress has been announced as the latest representative of the skincare company and the star has described her partnership as ''the right marriage'' because she has ''always'' been a strong believer in having a flawless complexion.
Speaking about her latest venture to PEOPLE, the golden-haired beauty said: ''I've always been such a believer in having good skin,''
''[It is] the right marriage.''
And the 'Lion' star has admitted she has always been a huge fan of the brand prior to being handpicked to be the face of their campaigns, and is particularly fond of the sunscreen with a factor of 100.
She explained: ''Prior to working with them, I had their products because I'd read about them in magazines!
''I'm so fair, that's a godsend for me.
''I've grown up with an awareness of it. But [I'm] still always trying to teach people about it, as is Neutrogena. What would be so great would be to reduce skin cancer in the world.''
Nicole - who has children Isabella, 24, Connor, 22, Faith, six, and Sunday, eight - has revealed her daily beauty regime has changed over time, and has gone from being a quick and simplistic routine to now taking more care into what she applies to her face.
She explained: ''I think when you're really young, there's cleanser and moisturizer, that's it.
''For me now, obviously, I'm of course looking to keep my skin as young as it can be. I mean, we all are, I think. So, I'm looking for products that can help that.''
Nicole's commercial for Neutrogena will be showcased at the 89th Academy Awards, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 26.
