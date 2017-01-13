Nicole Kidman believes she holds the family together but her husband Keith Urban is vital in the support system.
Nicole Kidman is the ''glue'' in her family.
The 49-year-old actress doesn't think her husband Keith Urban and their children Faith, six, and Sunday, eight, would be able to survive without her because she's what hold them all together and ensures the smooth sailing of every day life but, equally, she wouldn't be able to cope if she didn't have the country crooner supporting her.
She told the Guardian newspaper: ''Keith is the rock but I'm very much the glue. I mean, I hate to say it, but yeah, you're the heartbeat of the family. Keith says it. The girls say it. They just like when I'm at home.
''There's just that female energy in the house, which is powerful. And I'd love to say that Keith could create it in the same way but I don't think that he does. The girls don't say that he does. It's all about the details, right? Which I remember from my own mum and dad. My dad would forget to cut out sandwiches in the middle - just little things, but when you've little it all count, right?''
Nicole also has two grown-up children Isabella and Connor - who she adopted with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - and, although she feels nothing but love for them, despite them reportedly being estranged, she's always wondered about their mothers.
She explained: ''From the minute I held them, I wondered about that [where they came from]. Of course. But you're all intertwined. Your destinies somehow all come together.''
Since having Faith and Sunday, Nicole has decided to keep the youngsters out of the spotlight because she likes the ''privacy'' that comes with her family.
She added: ''The town is so protective of us. It's amazing. I find people very, very generous to us.Very kind. And we're also a very private family.''
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
While the tone is all wrong, this fantastical version of a momentous year in the...
Grace Kelly is one of the most famous and most beloved Hollywood actresses in the...
A terrific true story is oddly underplayed in this sober, sedate drama about reconciliation and...