Nicole Kidman feels playing it safe with her career when she was younger has made her eager to take on more challenging roles now.
Nicole Kidman thinks she ''played it safe'' with her career in the past but now always looks for roles that will challenge her.
The 'Aquaman' actress is now happy to make ''spontaneous and random'' decisions on what projects to take on and lives by the motto ''why not?''.
She said: ''I think maybe I played it a little safe in the past, and went for the work I thought I was meant to do, which spoke to the idea of what and who an actress is supposed to be.
''But, for the most part, I've followed my spirit, which motivates me to go against the grain.
''I'm completely spontaneous and random in my decisions. Never let it be said that I don't have diverse taste.
''I love jumping into the deep end. Why not? That's my favourite saying, I think it has such potential and choice, why not?''
The 51-year-old actress - who has children Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23, with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, 10 and seven-year-old Faith with spouse Keith Urban - thinks the choice of roles on offer to her have grown since she first started out in her career and is pleased she can use her ''life experience'' in her work.
She added to Psychologies magazine: ''I've been doing this since I was 14, more than 35 years working is quite a number to say out loud.
''It's gratifying and comforting because I have a deep well of emotion that only comes with life experience and I can call on that, call on those memories I didn't have when I was in my 20s.
''I am a character actor, which was my goal. I wasn't educated at drama school with the aim of being a movie star!
''There's a bizarre lottery - of emotions, and, consequently, far more roles, types of roles, demographics and situations - available to me now, compared to when I was younger. Amazing!''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...