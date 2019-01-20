Nicole Kidman thinks she ''played it safe'' with her career in the past but now always looks for roles that will challenge her.

The 'Aquaman' actress is now happy to make ''spontaneous and random'' decisions on what projects to take on and lives by the motto ''why not?''.

She said: ''I think maybe I played it a little safe in the past, and went for the work I thought I was meant to do, which spoke to the idea of what and who an actress is supposed to be.

''But, for the most part, I've followed my spirit, which motivates me to go against the grain.

''I'm completely spontaneous and random in my decisions. Never let it be said that I don't have diverse taste.

''I love jumping into the deep end. Why not? That's my favourite saying, I think it has such potential and choice, why not?''

The 51-year-old actress - who has children Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23, with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, 10 and seven-year-old Faith with spouse Keith Urban - thinks the choice of roles on offer to her have grown since she first started out in her career and is pleased she can use her ''life experience'' in her work.

She added to Psychologies magazine: ''I've been doing this since I was 14, more than 35 years working is quite a number to say out loud.

''It's gratifying and comforting because I have a deep well of emotion that only comes with life experience and I can call on that, call on those memories I didn't have when I was in my 20s.

''I am a character actor, which was my goal. I wasn't educated at drama school with the aim of being a movie star!

''There's a bizarre lottery - of emotions, and, consequently, far more roles, types of roles, demographics and situations - available to me now, compared to when I was younger. Amazing!''