Australian star Nicole Kidman has revealed she hopes the cinema industry will ''survive'' the rise of TV.
Nicole Kidman hopes the cinema industry will ''survive'' the rise of TV.
The Academy Award-winning actress stars in the acclaimed HBO series 'Big Little Lies', but Nicole remains a huge fan of the movie business, revealing she hopes it will soon come to the fore once again.
Nicole - who has kids Sunday, ten, and Faith, seven, with husband Keith Urban, as well as Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23, from her marriage to Tom Cruise - shared: ''I think a lot of people watch television now, but there's something wonderful about going to the cinema and sitting with a big group of people and watching a film together.
''I still do it. My husband and I, my kids and I, we go, we pay our money and we go to the theatre in Nashville and we watch a movie together. I hope that survives because it would be such a pity for that to get lost.''
Nicole, 51, is thrilled that 'Big Little Lies' has been so warmly received by so many people, especially women.
But she doesn't think consumers need to choose between the TV or film businesses.
The Hollywood star explained: ''At the same time, for stories to be told and for stories to reach audiences ... I mean, 'Big Little Lies' reached probably further than any other thing I've ever done and the response that I've had from people, particularly women, is wider than anything I've done.
''But you know, I don't think you have to choose. I think there's still a huge love, people who love film and love to go and watch film. I will keep giving myself to film-making and doing film.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...