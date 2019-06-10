Nicole Kidman takes her cats hiking in a specially made backpack.
Nicole Kidman takes her cats hiking.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress and her husband Keith Urban - who have daughters Sunday, 10, and eight-year-old Faith together - own a lot of animals, including alpacas and fish but her feline friends are her favourites and she loves to take them on long treks in a specially-made backpack.
She told You magazine: ''[The alpacas are] a little fierce. They make noises, they spit and they can bite. We have chickens as well.
''Alpacas, ten fish and two cats called Ginger and Snow... I really am a cat person.
''I've just got one of those carriers. Have you seen those? Those backpacks that you can put them in? A cat carrier that's a backpack and it has a window that they can peek out of and it's got air and everything and they love it.''
Asked if she takes them on hikes, she said: ''Yeah. I was actually going to post a picture of it and then I thought, 'Oh, I don't want to do that'. But I may still because it is really cute. They hop in. They can't wait to get in.''
While she's an animal lover, the 51-year-old actress - who also has adults children Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise - used to ''eat ants'' but found they tasted ''sort of off'', unlike some of the other unusual things she's consumed.
Reflecting on her earliest memory, she recalled: ''It was of my parents throwing snowballs at each other in Washington and I must have been about two. I remember bending down with my mittens going, 'I shouldn't be doing this', and eating the snow.'
''I used to eat ants as well, but ants don't taste good. Just sort of off. Just acidic-y. Kind of weird. And I'll eat anything. I've eaten almost anything. Witchetty grubs, worms and insects...''
