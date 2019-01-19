Oscar-winning star Nicole Kidman has revealed she's ''found peace'' in her life thanks to her family.
Nicole Kidman has ''found peace'' in her life thanks to her family.
The 51-year-old actress - who has children Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, 10, and seven-year-old Faith with spouse Keith Urban - is very content with her life but thinks it's just as important that she's experienced lows as well as highs.
She said to Psychologies magazine: ''I'm not sure what having it all is. Have I found some peace inside me? Yes. Am I grateful for the love in my life and the people I am sharing my life with? Absolutely.
''But I have been in the other place as well - that's what life is all about.''
The 'Big Little Lies' actress admitted her biggest priority in life is to keep her marriage strong.
She said: ''I feel loved and feel absolutely that I'll give back in exactly the same way because, for me, our relationship making it is more important than anything.''
Meanwhile, Nicole hailed working on 'Big Little Lies' with the likes of Reece Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, saying it's a ''sacred gift'' because she's surrounded by so many talented women.
She said: ''There are five great roles in it for women. That's very rare. I like working with women - for years, I've worked to support women in all fields. I believe in sisterhood.
''I learned so much from having a feminist mother who fought for our rights in the 1960s and as always been involved in social work. We are sisters in the world and we have to support each other.
''To work with such strong women is a sacred gift.
''To be surrounded by these remarkable young women at the beginning of their careers and lives, and seeing the energy they bring to the set, gives me life.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...