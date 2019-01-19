Nicole Kidman has ''found peace'' in her life thanks to her family.

The 51-year-old actress - who has children Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, 10, and seven-year-old Faith with spouse Keith Urban - is very content with her life but thinks it's just as important that she's experienced lows as well as highs.

She said to Psychologies magazine: ''I'm not sure what having it all is. Have I found some peace inside me? Yes. Am I grateful for the love in my life and the people I am sharing my life with? Absolutely.

''But I have been in the other place as well - that's what life is all about.''

The 'Big Little Lies' actress admitted her biggest priority in life is to keep her marriage strong.

She said: ''I feel loved and feel absolutely that I'll give back in exactly the same way because, for me, our relationship making it is more important than anything.''

Meanwhile, Nicole hailed working on 'Big Little Lies' with the likes of Reece Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, saying it's a ''sacred gift'' because she's surrounded by so many talented women.

She said: ''There are five great roles in it for women. That's very rare. I like working with women - for years, I've worked to support women in all fields. I believe in sisterhood.

''I learned so much from having a feminist mother who fought for our rights in the 1960s and as always been involved in social work. We are sisters in the world and we have to support each other.

''To work with such strong women is a sacred gift.

''To be surrounded by these remarkable young women at the beginning of their careers and lives, and seeing the energy they bring to the set, gives me life.''