Nicole Kidman will celebrate Christmas with a ''big crowd'' with her family in Australia.
The 'Aquaman' actress will return to Australia with her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven, for the festive season, while her sister Antonia will travel from Singapore and they have a ''lot of fun'' catching up with their extended family.
She said: ''We usually go to Sydney for Christmas. My mother lives there, but as I live in America and my sister lives in Singapore, Momma needs us to go back regularly. It's a big crowd.
''We have lots of extended family and we also have people who don't have family who come to be with us, so it's usually about 40 people. It's a lot of fun.''
While their mother may do the hosting, Nicole and Antonia are happy to get involved with the catering.
The 'Big Little Lies' star said: ''I do a Christmas Eve party and my sister does Christmas Day.
''I do prawns which I get from the fish market and which are delicious, and on the day itself my sister will probably do a turkey and a ham.''
However, the 51-year-old actress' celebrations are tinged with sadness because her family are still mourning her father Antony, who died in 2014.
She said in a recent interview: ''It was very sudden. I think that for anyone who has lost a loved one suddenly, it's a very different journey from the one if you'd been able to say goodbye.
''And it's very, very hard because you miss a lot of things that you would have wanted to say to that person.
''There are so many things I wanted to say to my dad.... But, you know, I do still feel him here around me and it also puts time into a whole different perspective because it makes me realise I don't want to waste any moment of it.''
