Nicole Kidman's family is ''all [she] needs'' in her life, as she says she loves spending time with her youngest children when she's not working.
The 51-year-old actress has daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, eight, with her husband Keith Urban, and has said she loves spending her time off of work with her family, as she's not interested in taking the time to go on ''girls' weekends'' which take her away from her brood.
Nicole - who also has two adopted adult children Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, whom she has with ex-husband Tom Cruise - said: ''I love having my artistic path, and then my other passion is my family. That's probably all I need in my life.
''Other people are off doing things like having a girls' weekend. I don't have that because I go home. I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I'm doing, but I'm constantly working to keep that balance.''
The 'Big Little Lies' star says she's ''very quiet'' and reserved as a person, so would much rather stay at home with her daughters than do something adventurous with her friends.
She added: ''I'm an introvert, so my nature is very quiet, and I prefer being home. I love my work, and I can push through in different places and explore things, but if you look at my Myers-Briggs [personality] test, yes, I definitely qualify as an introvert ... My home is very nourishing.''
And Nicole has one rule she lives by in order to keep her family life happy and healthy - ''always'' kissing hello and goodbye.
Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: ''The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, 'Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.' It just keeps you connected.''
