Nicole Kidman has relied on her female friends to survive the toughest moments in her life.
The Oscar-winning actress cherishes the female friendships in her life, and has reaffirmed her appreciation for her closest members of family and her long-time pals, who've always supported her through tough times.
Nicole, 52, told PEOPLE magazine: ''My sister is my best friend, and I have a friend I've known since I was four who was my next-door neighbour.
''When I've been down on my knees and needed friends to get on planes or come and help me, that's what they do. It's a big thing to have had those friendships last for decades and decades.''
Meanwhile, Nicole - who has kids Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, as well as Faith, eight, and Sunday, 11, with Keith Urban - recently claimed she wants people to ''share their knowledge'' with her children.
The acclaimed actress said that she would be ''so grateful'' if someone with ''no agenda'' wanted to pass on some knowledge to her brood.
She said: ''I've worked now with so many young women, and obviously I'm raising young girls right now. If someone came up to my children and was willing to share their knowledge with no agenda, nothing other than just hoping that they have a great life, and in some way help them, I would be so grateful to them as a mother. So, that's what I try to do.''
The 'Bombshell' actress also previously admitted she isn't perfect when it comes to raising her brood - but she thinks there's ''no right or wrong way'' to parent.
She explained: ''Yeah ... I think it's [motherhood] just a journey. And the first thing is there's no right and wrong. There's just different children.''
