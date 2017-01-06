Nicole Kidman made a lifelong friend in Sue Brierley while researching her role as the adoptive mum in Lion, insisting she plans to cling on to her forever.
The Oscar winner initially sent a friend to interview Sue, because she didn't want a meeting to get in the way of her performance, but when the two Australians eventually met, there was an instant connection.
Nicole admits Sue, who she portrayed in the film adaptation of her adopted son's book, is a very special person, who always makes her feel great.
"She flew to Sydney and we sat in my apartment and just talked and talked," she tells the New York Times with a smile. "It rarely happens when you meet somebody that you're gonna play and also just go, 'I love you'.
"She's very tactile and affectionate and I respond well to being touched so she would stroke my hand after just meeting me. She said, 'I've wanted you to play me'. We just shared and she's now a huge part of my life and I'm never letting her leave my life. She's filled a part of my life as she's this person who's incredibly non-judgmental and warm and genuine... I'll take it!"
Brierley visited Nicole on the set of Lion just to make sure she was OK.
"I was very caring and protective because I was worried about the trauma," Sue told the Daily Mail. "There's a lot of trauma."
And she admits no one knew how tough the movie was for Nicole, who is also an adoptive mother - not even her husband Keith Urban, who was deeply touched by the film.
"Keith is standing there (at the premiere) with tears running down his face and he just said, 'Oh babe, I didn't know this was so tough for you,'" Brierley explained.
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
While the tone is all wrong, this fantastical version of a momentous year in the...
Grace Kelly is one of the most famous and most beloved Hollywood actresses in the...
A terrific true story is oddly underplayed in this sober, sedate drama about reconciliation and...