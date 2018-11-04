Nicole Kidman has been ''giving up things'' she wants so she can spend more time with her family.
The 'Big Little Lies' star admits it can be tough balancing her career and her family life with her husband Keith Urban and their two children, Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven.
She said: ''The thing you really have to learn when you have children and a career - and particularly when you're an older mother - is the preciousness of time; and therefore trying to balance everything and be willing to say no to things. I want to be a good wife and a good mother, so that requires giving up things I want sometimes.''
Meanwhile, Nicole - who also has children Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, whom she adopted with her former husband Tom Cruise - recently revealed she's ''passionate'' about spending time with her family.
She said: ''My big passion is just my family; my love. My daughter said to me, 'You and Daddy kiss all the time.' I thought, 'That's such a fantastic thing for your daughter to say to you.' And that's my passion. I know it's a simple answer, but I'm deeply passionate about raising my children and being with my husband.''
And the blonde actress admitted she takes ''nourishment and energy'' from her husband.
She added: ''To have an 11-year anniversary and still be so much in love as a man and a woman, that is my solace. That's where I get so much of my comfort and my nourishment and energy from.''
