Nicole Kidman has said she's getting ''more work'' than ever before because she's branched out into both movies and television.
The Oscar-winning actress currently has four productions featured at Cannes Film Festival -including 'The Beguiled', 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer', 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties' and the BBC crime drama 'Top of the Lake' - and has said the fact that she can simultaneously work in both film and television means her workload has dramatically increased.
Speaking at the press conference at the festival in France she said: ''I'm turning 50 this year and I've never had more work than right now. And that's partly because I work in television, I can work on films that are made to be shown on a small screen and I can work on films shown on a big screen. As an actor I get to work in all of the mediums.
''We need stories, we need the opportunities, we need things to be seen. The world is changing and we do have to change with it. I have a foot in every area of this and I am grateful.''
The blonde beauty has also starred alongside Reese Witherspoon, 41, in the hit US show 'Big Little Lies' and has two further films lined up for next year including a starring role in DC Comics superhero movie 'Aquaman'.
Meanwhile, Nicole - whose movie 'The Beguiled' is directed by Sofia Coppola and has a female-centric story - insists it's still disappointing that female filmmakers are still in the minority.
She said: ''Only 4.2% of women directed the major motion pictures of 2016. That's a statistic from the Women in Film group. There were 4,000 episodic TV series and only 183 women directed them. That there says it all. I think that's an important thing to say and keep saying.
''We have Jane Campion [director of 'Top of the Lake'] and Sofia here. We as women have to support female directors. That's just a given now. Hopefully it will change over time, but people keep saying, 'oh it's so different now', but it isn't - listen to that.''
