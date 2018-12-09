Nicole Kidman finds it ''incredibly exposing and vulnerable'' when her children ask why she makes the films she does.

The 'Killing Of A Sacred Deer' star admits she is ''scared'' to explain some of the movie choices she makes to her youngest kids - Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven.

She said: ''They'll unravel us. I'm actually scared how to explain some of the choices. It's incredibly exposing and vulnerable.''

And Amy Adams resonates with these feelings, admitting her daughter regularly asks her to star in a movie she can watch.

Speaking for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she added: ''My daughter said, 'Can you please do a movie that I can see?' She's like, 'Can I watch Sharp Objects?' and I'm like, 'Oh god, no, never!' ... But they're going to watch [it one day] though, and then it'll be wonderful conversations, I think.''

Meanwhile, Nicole previously admitted she is willing to get ''really hurt'' for the sake of her career.

She explained: ''I have certain boundaries but I also have a very strong commitment artistically that I'm willing to commit to. But it's my choice. Even something like 'Big Little Lies', we're doing scenes where I'm actually physically getting hurt, bruised - really hurt. But I'm in it and doing it because I feel that doing that will somehow make the scene better and I know what I'm doing ... It's a very strange thing being a very committed artist and always finding what your boundaries are and how far you're willing to go.''