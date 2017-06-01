Nicole Kidman is thrilled to be part of 'Aquaman' and would have done ''anything'' to be a part of the film.

The Australian actress will play Lady Atlanna, the mother of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry, in the upcoming movie and she jumped at the chance to work with her friend, director James Wan, especially when he told her about the exciting role he had in mind for her.

She told Deadline: ''Well, James Wan is Australian, and he's a friend of mine. I think he's going to make an amazing movie. We've always circled each other, so when he came to me, I was like, 'James, I'll do anything for you.'

''When he said 'female warrior from the sea' who wears mother of pearl, I went, 'Yes. Female warrior from the sea. Me like.' ''

The 49-year-old star admitted it didn't take much to convince her it was a role she'd enjoy playing - and she added it was bound to be a lot of fun.

Speaking previously, she said: ''As soon as he said I could wear mother-of-pearl and be a mermaid warrior, I said I'm done. Please.

''If there is one thing I have to do in my life, I have to be that. Because, you've got to have some fun.''

Meanwhile, Nicole - whose movie 'The Beguiled' is directed by Sofia Coppola and has a female-centric story - recently admitted it is still disappointing that female filmmakers are still in the minority.

She said: ''Only 4.2% of women directed the major motion pictures of 2016. That's a statistic from the Women in Film group. There were 4,000 episodic TV series and only 183 women directed them. That there says it all. I think that's an important thing to say and keep saying.

''We have Jane Campion [director of 'Top of the Lake'] and Sofia here. We as women have to support female directors. That's just a given now. Hopefully it will change over time, but people keep saying, 'oh it's so different now', but it isn't - listen to that.''