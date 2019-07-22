Nicole Kidman finds it ''embarrassing'' when Keith Urban sings about their sex life.

The 52-year-old actress - who has been married to the country singer since 2006 - admitted she found some of the lyrics in his steamy 2018 track 'Gemini' a bit much - but she would never try to stop her husband writing about whatever inspired him.

Speaking on KIIS FM's 'Kyle and Jackie O Show', she said: ''I don't censor his art, but it is a little embarrassing.''

In the song, Keith describes Nicole as a ''manic in the bed but a brainiac in the head'', and the 'Big Little Lies' star joked that at least it was complimentary rather than critiquing their romantic moments.

She added: ''It's better than saying, 'Oh God, I'm bored. Make an effort, Nicole!' ''

However, when the radio host brought up another line from the tune - ''She's waking to make love in the middle of the night'' - she was shy about whether the racy claim is true or not.

She laughed: ''No, what?! You're making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I'm not answering that, that's outrageous!''

Last month, the loved-up couple celebrated 13 years of marriage, and the 51-year-old musician revealed he has enjoyed ''magic, wild adventures and pure love'' with Nicole.

He shared a photo of himself and his wife, and wrote: ''Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl xxxx.''

And the actress shared a different photo and message on her own account.

She simply wrote: ''...love. Happy Anniversary Baby.''

Nicole - who has 10-year-old Sunday and eight-year-old Faith with Keith, and 24-year-old Connor and 26-year-old Isabella with ex-husband Tom Cruise - recently praised Keith and said she doesn't need anything more in her life other than her career and her family.

She previously explained: ''I love having my artistic path, and then my other passion is my family. That's probably all I need in my life.

''Other people are off doing things like having a girls' weekend. I don't have that because I go home. I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I'm doing, but I'm constantly working to keep that balance.''