Nicole Kidman admits she finds it ''embarrassing'' when her husband Keith Urban sings about their sex life in his songs.
Nicole Kidman finds it ''embarrassing'' when Keith Urban sings about their sex life.
The 52-year-old actress - who has been married to the country singer since 2006 - admitted she found some of the lyrics in his steamy 2018 track 'Gemini' a bit much - but she would never try to stop her husband writing about whatever inspired him.
Speaking on KIIS FM's 'Kyle and Jackie O Show', she said: ''I don't censor his art, but it is a little embarrassing.''
In the song, Keith describes Nicole as a ''manic in the bed but a brainiac in the head'', and the 'Big Little Lies' star joked that at least it was complimentary rather than critiquing their romantic moments.
She added: ''It's better than saying, 'Oh God, I'm bored. Make an effort, Nicole!' ''
However, when the radio host brought up another line from the tune - ''She's waking to make love in the middle of the night'' - she was shy about whether the racy claim is true or not.
She laughed: ''No, what?! You're making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I'm not answering that, that's outrageous!''
Last month, the loved-up couple celebrated 13 years of marriage, and the 51-year-old musician revealed he has enjoyed ''magic, wild adventures and pure love'' with Nicole.
He shared a photo of himself and his wife, and wrote: ''Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl xxxx.''
And the actress shared a different photo and message on her own account.
She simply wrote: ''...love. Happy Anniversary Baby.''
Nicole - who has 10-year-old Sunday and eight-year-old Faith with Keith, and 24-year-old Connor and 26-year-old Isabella with ex-husband Tom Cruise - recently praised Keith and said she doesn't need anything more in her life other than her career and her family.
She previously explained: ''I love having my artistic path, and then my other passion is my family. That's probably all I need in my life.
''Other people are off doing things like having a girls' weekend. I don't have that because I go home. I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I'm doing, but I'm constantly working to keep that balance.''
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...