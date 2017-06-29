Nicole Kidman is ''adventurous'' and happy to eat anything - even cockroaches and bugs.
Nicole Kidman eats cockroaches and spiders.
The 50-year-old actress was ''excited'' to tuck into witchetty grubs on her first ever movie role because she is very ''adventurous'' and happy to try any dish put in front of her.
She told W magazine: ''The first professional job [I had] was 'Bush Christmas,' which was a film I did in Australia.
''I was 14, it was shooting out in the bush in Queensland, and I got to eat witchetty grubs. Do you know what witchetty grubs are? They are worms that live in the earth, and they're a milky white colour, and I eat them in the film.
''I wanted to eat them! I was excited to do that.
''I'm one of those people. I could go on 'Survivor' and I wouldn't be good at the climbing and all of the physical stuff, but I could eat anything. Just so you know. That's my secret skill.
''Give me a cockroach, I'll eat it! Spider, I'll eat it! You name it, I've tried it. I'm adventurous.''
When Nicole - who has daughters Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, with her husband Keith Urban, as well as adopted children Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with former spouse Tom Cruise - feels like she needs ''protection'' or comfort, she likes nothing better than curling up with a good book.
She said: ''I grew up watching TV, but I also grew up watching a lot of theatre, and I grew up with literature.
''That was basically where I moulded my imagination and where I could get lost. And I'm still like that.
''Like, I'll find a book and I can just read and read and read, and it's my protection, it's my sanctuary, it's my place that I can go when I need friends, you know.
''More than cinema, more than television, more than any of those things, I've found that through books.''
After the spin-off Han Solo movie was hit by the loss of its directors earlier this week, LucasFilm and Disney have acted quickly to fill the gap...
John McBurney is a Union soldier who is found injured in the grounds of a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
While the tone is all wrong, this fantastical version of a momentous year in the...