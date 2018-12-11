Nicole Kidman has donated $500,000 to support human rights, on her late father's birthday on Monday (10.12.18), which also happened to be Human Rights Day.
Nicole Kidman has donated $500,000 to support human rights.
The 51-year-old actress supported both Human Rights Day and her late father's birthday on Monday (10.12.18) by making the whopping donation to the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women while speaking at a UN luncheon.
In her speech, Nicole - who is a UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador - said: ''I've met survivors who've experienced the most unspeakable violence, yet through the UN Trust Fund, I've seen them overcome their pain and regain their courage to look towards the future.
''I'm here today to continue this work and amplify the voices of women survivors through the media and help raise significant funds for programs that address this issue.''
The 'Big Little Lies' actress then took to Instagram to post a picture of her later father, Dr. Anthony Kidman, who passed away in September 2014, and praised him as an ''advocate for human rights''.
She captioned the snap: ''Today would have been my Papa's 80th Birthday. Miss you Papa, love you so much.''
Before adding on her Instagram Story: ''My papa was such an advocate for human rights.''
Nicole has long been a supporter of charity donations, and in 2016 she even claimed she and husband Keith Urban - with whom she has daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven - prefer to give to their favourite organisations over the Christmas period instead of buying presents for one another.
She added at the time: ''I'll kiss him. He's in Australia right now and the girls and I are here, and we're flying to him tonight, so ... we're his presents!''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...