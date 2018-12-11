Nicole Kidman has donated $500,000 to support human rights.

The 51-year-old actress supported both Human Rights Day and her late father's birthday on Monday (10.12.18) by making the whopping donation to the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women while speaking at a UN luncheon.

In her speech, Nicole - who is a UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador - said: ''I've met survivors who've experienced the most unspeakable violence, yet through the UN Trust Fund, I've seen them overcome their pain and regain their courage to look towards the future.

''I'm here today to continue this work and amplify the voices of women survivors through the media and help raise significant funds for programs that address this issue.''

The 'Big Little Lies' actress then took to Instagram to post a picture of her later father, Dr. Anthony Kidman, who passed away in September 2014, and praised him as an ''advocate for human rights''.

She captioned the snap: ''Today would have been my Papa's 80th Birthday. Miss you Papa, love you so much.''

Before adding on her Instagram Story: ''My papa was such an advocate for human rights.''

Nicole has long been a supporter of charity donations, and in 2016 she even claimed she and husband Keith Urban - with whom she has daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven - prefer to give to their favourite organisations over the Christmas period instead of buying presents for one another.

She added at the time: ''I'll kiss him. He's in Australia right now and the girls and I are here, and we're flying to him tonight, so ... we're his presents!''