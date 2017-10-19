Nicole Kidman wants Keith Urban to hurry up and put out his new album because she thinks the record is great.
Nicole Kidman loves dancing to Keith Urban's music.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress has been treated to previews of the 'Fighter' singer's upcoming new album, and she's desperate for him to share the record with the world.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm dancing around the living room to it already. I am like, 'Put it out!' ''
The 50-year-old star feels lucky to have been able to hear Keith's songs change over the last few months and she's found it ''really fascinating'' to see him work.
She added: ''He is such a maestro.''
Nicole - who has daughters Sunday, nine, and six-year-old Faith with her 49-year-old spouse - previously admitted their relationship is ''intense''.
She said: ''I've always chosen to have really deep, intense, romantic relationships. I don't dabble.''
And it wasn't just marriage that came easy to Nicole - who has two grown-up children, Isabella and Connor from her marriage to Tom Cruise - as she also believes motherhood came naturally to her because she is the oldest child in her family and instantly developed a ''maternal'' instinct.
She explained: ''I suppose the basis of who I am is maternal. I'm the oldest child in my family, which probably has a lot to do with nurturing and taking care of people.
''So, yeah, a lot of my forces are maternal. I mean, they're romantic too. I've always chosen to have really deep, intense romantic relationships. I don't dabble.
''That's who I am, and my mother's always said it, 'You're just a child who attaches.' ''
Nicole has made no secret of the fact that she thinks the world of her family.
She said previously: ''My big passion is just my family; my love. My daughter said to me, 'You and Daddy kiss all the time.' I thought, 'That's such a fantastic thing for your daughter to say to you.' And that's my passion. I know it's a simple answer, but I'm deeply passionate about raising my children and being with my husband.''
Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art. The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them...
Margarita or margherita? It's all the same to Liam Gallagher.
The pair will be seen teaming up with the rest of the Justice League in November.
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...