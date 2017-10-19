Nicole Kidman loves dancing to Keith Urban's music.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress has been treated to previews of the 'Fighter' singer's upcoming new album, and she's desperate for him to share the record with the world.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm dancing around the living room to it already. I am like, 'Put it out!' ''

The 50-year-old star feels lucky to have been able to hear Keith's songs change over the last few months and she's found it ''really fascinating'' to see him work.

She added: ''He is such a maestro.''

Nicole - who has daughters Sunday, nine, and six-year-old Faith with her 49-year-old spouse - previously admitted their relationship is ''intense''.

She said: ''I've always chosen to have really deep, intense, romantic relationships. I don't dabble.''

And it wasn't just marriage that came easy to Nicole - who has two grown-up children, Isabella and Connor from her marriage to Tom Cruise - as she also believes motherhood came naturally to her because she is the oldest child in her family and instantly developed a ''maternal'' instinct.

She explained: ''I suppose the basis of who I am is maternal. I'm the oldest child in my family, which probably has a lot to do with nurturing and taking care of people.

''So, yeah, a lot of my forces are maternal. I mean, they're romantic too. I've always chosen to have really deep, intense romantic relationships. I don't dabble.

''That's who I am, and my mother's always said it, 'You're just a child who attaches.' ''

Nicole has made no secret of the fact that she thinks the world of her family.

She said previously: ''My big passion is just my family; my love. My daughter said to me, 'You and Daddy kiss all the time.' I thought, 'That's such a fantastic thing for your daughter to say to you.' And that's my passion. I know it's a simple answer, but I'm deeply passionate about raising my children and being with my husband.''