Nicole Kidman has admitted she was considering giving up her work as an actress to be a full-time mom when she got pregnant.
The 'Big Little Lies' star - who has adopted kids Isabella, 27, and Connor, 24, with ex-husband Tom Cruise and daughters Sunday, 11 and Faith, nine, with spouse Keith Urban - was ready to ''give everything up'' and focus on her family over a decade ago, but she's thankful she listened to her mother's advice not to make any rash decisions.
She said: ''I'm glad that when I got pregnant with Sunny, I didn't give everything up.
''Because I was like, 'That's it, I'm done now.'
''I was in that sort of pregnancy euphoria going, 'Yes this is it - I'm retiring.'
''My mom actually said, 'Don't do that. Just keep a little toe in the water.''
The 52-year-old actress is happy with her decision but wishes she had ''more time'' so she could give her family the attention she needs while also being able to take on all the creative projects that interest her.
She told heat magazine: ''I do wish I had more time.
''I have two little girls and I have a husband who I am deeply in love with - a cool guy and a good man - and we have a very strong family unit that requires an enormous amount of time.
''So, I don't have all the chances to go and support all the artistic endeavours I would love to do. I want my family and I want the balance.''
The 'Bombshell' star admitted her husband gives her the ''balance'' in her life she's always craved.
She said: ''I like to relax by meditating but what makes me feel most comfortable and secure is being with Keith.
''Having a partner by your side, someone you can talk with, who loves you and whom you love, balances everything.
''Before I met him, I was more scared.
''Now I feel protected thanks to this great friend and wonderful partner I have.''
