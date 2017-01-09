The Moulin Rouge! star, who plays an adoptive mother in acclaimed new movie Lion, was allegedly hoping to play mum to a fifth kid before she turns 50.

She was quoted by the MailOnline as stating, "I would be beyond happy and just welcome it with open arms."

Nicole has two adopted kids, 21-year-old Connor and 24-year-old Isabella, from her marriage to Tom Cruise, and two young daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith, with current husband Keith Urban, and the Oscar winner is adamant four is enough.

The actress admits she would have loved to expand her family if she was younger, but she has her hands full as it is.

Asked by an Entertainment Tonight reporter if she wants more children, she shook her head and laughed, "No. I would have loved to, if I would have had more kids, but I think I'm past that point now.

"I'm very thrilled with what I have," she continued. "My husband says, 'Let's just enjoy what we have!'"

Sunday Rose was born naturally in 2008, when Nicole was 41, but she and Keith turned to a surrogate mother to give birth to little Faith, in 2010, because falling pregnant the first time took "so many years of trying".

During her recent chat with the MailOnline, Nicole explained, "We went through a surrogacy with my second daughter because we wanted another child so much that it hurt... I felt my chances of conceiving again were slimmer and slimmer."