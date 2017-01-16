Nicole Kidman's behaviour at the Golden Globes reportedly left onlookers wondering whether she'd had ''too many pre-show wines''.

The 49-year-old actress attended the glitzy awards show in Beverly Hills with her husband Keith Urban - but her erratic behaviour throughout the event led other guests to raise their eyebrows.

The speculation began when she interrupted an interview with Tom Hiddleston to tell viewers she was having a great time at the Globes, according to Woman's Day magazine.

She said: ''I'm determined to have fun. That's why I came here and did that.''

But by the time Nicole attended the HBO after-party, she reportedly wasn't in the mood to drink any more and was said to have ''shooed a cocktail waitress away''.

However, she was eager to indulge on the food at the event, with one source saying he was ''constantly ushering over'' waiters for more pizza, while her husband was busily brushing the crumbs off her Alexander McQueen gown.

Last year, meanwhile, Nicole opened up about her experience of helping her husband through his alcohol addiction.

The actress, who has been married to the singer since 2006, said she was forced to take a step back from the situation as Keith struggled to stop drinking.

She shared: ''It is a very big thing for people like me who go, 'I can take care of you. I can do it.' At some point, you just have to say, 'I love you and I'm here when you decide to do the work.

''If you don't, then that's it.' It's not easy, but there's an extraordinary life if you do get there through help.''

And Keith has since thanked his wife for her support through his addiction.

He said: ''Nicole listened to her heart and did what she felt was the right thing to do. To see that kind of love in action, that's very moving and deeply inspiring and just makes me want to be a better man.''