Nicole Kidman admitted she's always surprised by the ''harsh'' way ''women are judged'' in Hollywood.
Nicole Kidman is ''astounded'' by the ''harsh way women are judged'' in films.
The 51-year-old actress plays Erin Bell - a police detective who is drawn back into an old case that left her traumatised - in 'Destroyer' and says the action movie offers a ''gritty and raw and totally authentic'' look at her character who doesn't adhere to traditional beauty ideals.
In an interview with the Guardian, she said: ''A lot of times if you are going to be a female in an action film, they want you to look gorgeous, be bad-ass, be capable of firing guns and doing high kicks and still having lipstick and being svelte and being in a whole different class of action hero.
''This is gritty and raw and totally authentic. It's very different to give screen time - and this amount of screen time - to a woman who looks like this, who behaves like this, who is riddled with shame and anger and fury and rage, yet is also a mother and not a good mother.
''I'm always astounded at the harsh way in which women are judged, and I shouldn't be. I should know that by now, but it is what it is.''
The 'Aquaman' actress went on to explain that although she has hope things will change in ''maybe 20 years time'', she's desperate to ''carve a path for the next generation'' of women and help change the cultural landscape for the better.
She added: ''Maybe in 20 years time, for the next generation of women, it will be different but by god, I want to be one of those women who's helping carve a path for the next generation, because I'm the recipient of those that have come before me to even be in this position.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...