In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Moms, Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein, the 49-year-old actress admitted that sometimes she and Keith can't wait to be completely alone and, if called for, they have a sweet way of explaining to their children that their parents' room is out of bounds.

When asked how she carves out some intimate time when the kids are home, the Lion actress, who is mother to daughters Sunday Rose, eight, and Faith Margaret, six, told the chat show hosts, "(We tell them) mommy and daddy need to have kissy-kissy time".The phrase is also used by country singer Keith, who revealed he enlisted it to explain to Sunday that she couldn't come on a previous couples break he took Nicole on.

“When Sunday asks why they don’t get to come with us, we say it’s mum and dad’s ‘kissy kissy time’ and she’s ‘Oh, OK,’” he told news.com.au.

Nicole is currently winning rave reviews for her role alongside Dev Patel in Lion, a film which tells the story of little boy Saroo, who is estranged from his family after he gets lost in Calcutta, and is later adopted by Australian couple John and Sue Brierley, played in the film by Nicole and actor David Wenham. Saroo eventually sets out to find his biological family using Google Earth.

As an adoptive mother to Isabella, 24 and Conor, 21, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, the story hit close to home for Nicole,.

"I think I really connect with Sue. When particular roles come along at particular times and they align directly with your own personal feelings then it's sort of like you just give over to it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's almost like you just step out of the way and let everything else do the work."