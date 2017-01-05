Nicole Kidman is surprisingly upfront with her children when it comes to getting some "intimate" time with her husband Keith Urban.
In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Moms, Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein, the 49-year-old actress admitted that sometimes she and Keith can't wait to be completely alone and, if called for, they have a sweet way of explaining to their children that their parents' room is out of bounds.
When asked how she carves out some intimate time when the kids are home, the Lion actress, who is mother to daughters Sunday Rose, eight, and Faith Margaret, six, told the chat show hosts, "(We tell them) mommy and daddy need to have kissy-kissy time".The phrase is also used by country singer Keith, who revealed he enlisted it to explain to Sunday that she couldn't come on a previous couples break he took Nicole on.
“When Sunday asks why they don’t get to come with us, we say it’s mum and dad’s ‘kissy kissy time’ and she’s ‘Oh, OK,’” he told news.com.au.
Nicole is currently winning rave reviews for her role alongside Dev Patel in Lion, a film which tells the story of little boy Saroo, who is estranged from his family after he gets lost in Calcutta, and is later adopted by Australian couple John and Sue Brierley, played in the film by Nicole and actor David Wenham. Saroo eventually sets out to find his biological family using Google Earth.
As an adoptive mother to Isabella, 24 and Conor, 21, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, the story hit close to home for Nicole,.
"I think I really connect with Sue. When particular roles come along at particular times and they align directly with your own personal feelings then it's sort of like you just give over to it," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's almost like you just step out of the way and let everything else do the work."
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
While the tone is all wrong, this fantastical version of a momentous year in the...
Grace Kelly is one of the most famous and most beloved Hollywood actresses in the...
A terrific true story is oddly underplayed in this sober, sedate drama about reconciliation and...