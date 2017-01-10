Nicole Kidman and Amara Karan are in talks to join the cast of the Hollywood remake of hit French movie The Intouchables.
Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart have been cast as the leads in the new movie, in which the Breaking Bad star will play a paraplegic aristocrat who hires a man from the projects, portrayed by Hart, as his caregiver following a tragic paragliding accident.
If Kidman signs on she would play Yvonne, the role originally portrayed by Anne Le Ny, while Karan is slated to portray Maggie, who was played by Audrey Fleurot in the acclaimed 2011 film, starring Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy.
The French movie became the second biggest box office hit in France, and went on to make more than $410 million (£337 million) worldwide from an estimated $10 million (£8.2 million) budget.
